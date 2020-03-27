BTS postpones North American tour dates over COVID-19 concerns

article

K-Pop sensations BTS has postponed the North American leg of its tour amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

BTS was supposed to kick off its much-anticipated Map of the Soul tour on April 25 and 26 at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium, but fans will have to wait, according to Billboard.

The group's label Big Hit Entertainment decided to reschedule all tour dates in North America as COVID-19 continues to spread across the U.S.

The tour was also supposed to roll through Pasadena in early May, followed by Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C and Toronto before wrapping up June 5 and 6 in Chicago at Soldier Field.

The rescheduled dates haven't been announced, but according to the Ticketmaster website, already purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

Back in February, the South Korean boy band also had to cancel a series of shows in its native country over rising coronavirus concerns.