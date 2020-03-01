Burlingame police say driver intentionally struck four teens with SUV

An 18-year-old San Mateo man was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of felony hit and run and attempted homicide, with Burlingame police investigators asserting the man allegedly drove onto the sidewalk and intentionally hit four teenagers, seriously injuring them.

Police said they arrested Omeed Adibi after he drove away from the scene, near Howard Avenue and Clarendon Road, where four pedestrians -- all young teenagers -- were hit by an SUV at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, police said. This is about a half mile south of U.S. Highway 101.

Two of the victims sustained major injuries and were taken to Stanford Hospital, and the two others were taken to San Francisco General Hospital with moderate injuries. The victims are San Mateo residents.

The SUV driver, meanwhile, fled the scene, but was tracked by witnesses to the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue, about three blocks from the accident scene, police said Saturday night. Adibi was then arrested and taken into custody, police said.

Burlingame officers' preliminary investigation indicates Adibi deliberately drove onto the sidewalk and intentionally hit the four youths. Officers said they don't yet know why.

Burlingame police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Burlingame PD Investigations Division at (650) 777-4100.