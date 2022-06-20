Businesses thrilled for Warriors parade in San Francisco

It's not just the fans who are getting ready for the Warriors parade on Monday, but businesses in the area are also getting ready for the thousands of people who’ll be downtown.

"We’re just unbelievably excited and we’re expecting huge crowds," said John Konstin Jr, owner of John’s Grill in downtown San Francisco.

As the Warriors get ready to celebrate another championship win, businesses near the parade route are doing all they can to prepare for a massive crowd of fans Monday. John’s Grill near Market and 4th Streets says all hands are on deck for the big day.

"We have three floors at John’s Grill and we’re planning on opening all of them. We’ll be opening early as well. We’re going to be opening at 10 o’clock in the morning," Konstin Jr. said.

The parade will begin at 11:20 a.m. at Market and Main Streets and will end at Market and 8th.

Konstin, Jr. says because San Francisco is a winning sports city, he has a pretty good idea on how to prepare for the huge parade crowd.

"We’ve experienced, as you said, the Giants who have done their parade countless times down Market Street. So, we are familiar with how hectic it can be, and we are experienced in this," Konstin Jr. said.

BART, San Francisco Muni and CalTrain will all have adjusted transit schedules, and they’re advising people to check their planned routes ahead of time before heading downtown.

Konstin Jr. says though he expects Monday to be extremely busy, nothing makes him happier than seeing the Warriors win.

"Growing up in the Bay Area, I’m a massive Warriors fan. I’ve been a fan when the team was down and I’ve been a fan when the team was up. I couldn’t be more excited for the Warriors to move into San Francisco and bring a championship to San Francisco," Konstin Jr. said.

Konstin Jr. says serving their customers will be their number one priority tomorrow, but they'll stop for a few minutes to wave at the Warriors as the parade passes by.

