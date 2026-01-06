Businesses reopen in Marin County after massive storm flooding

The Brief Cleanup efforts were underway Tuesday for business owners in Marin County after weekend flooding left parts of the area submerged under feet of standing water. The flooding affected areas near U.S. Highway 101 in Greenbrae, where water covered streets and parking lots. The recent storms also filled the state's reservoirs.



Cleanup efforts were underway Tuesday for business owners in Marin County after weekend flooding left parts of the area submerged under feet of standing water, forcing closures and causing extensive damage.

What we know:

The flooding affected areas near U.S. Highway 101 in Greenbrae, where water covered streets and parking lots for much of Saturday. Several businesses were forced to shut down as floodwaters rushed inside, damaging walls, electrical outlets and equipment.

Flooding from storms in Greenbrae, Calif. on Jan. 3, 2026. Photo: Ernie Cervantes Expand

Local perspective:

Among those impacted was The Grateful Dog, a boarding and training daycare.

Owner Ernie Cervantes said floodwaters quickly overtook the property, prompting an evacuation.

"We’re open every day of the year, 365 days a year, holidays included, and this is the only time we were not open because we were evacuating dogs," Cervantes said.

Videos shared by the business showed water pouring into the facility and pooling several feet deep in surrounding parking areas.

Cervantes said staff safely evacuated all of the dogs, and no animals were injured.

The water receded by Saturday night, but the cleanup is expected to take days.

Expand

What's next:

Workers are removing damaged materials and assessing moisture trapped in the walls, which could lead to mold and structural problems if not properly addressed.

Cervantes said contractors are expected to provide repair estimates in the coming days, with costs likely reaching tens of thousands of dollars. He added that the damage may not be fully covered by insurance.

Meanwhile, statewide, the storms also did a lot of good.

Expand

Big picture view:

Recent rains boosted water supplies across Northern California, pushing several major reservoirs well above their seasonal averages after a slow start to winter, according to the Mercury News.

Lake Shasta, the state’s largest reservoir, has risen about 36 feet in recent weeks and is now at 129% of its historical average for this time of year. Farther south, Lake Oroville has climbed nearly 60 feet and is at 134% of average, according to state water officials.

Lake Berryessa in Napa County has also benefited from the storms and is now at 122% of average. Smaller reservoirs across the region are mostly full as runoff from rain and mountain snow continues to flow downstream.

Despite the gains, water managers say they must still plan carefully in the weeks ahead. Reservoir operators need to maintain enough empty capacity to handle additional inflows when warmer temperatures trigger spring snowmelt, while also balancing flood control and long-term water supply needs.

Expand