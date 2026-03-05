'Bye Girl!' What California Gov. Newsom said about Kristi Noem's departure

The Brief It didn't take long for California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his fiery social media team to weigh in on President Trump firing Kristi Noem on Thursday from the head of the Department of Homeland Security. "BYE GIRL!" Newsom shared on X. Trump said he’ll make Noem a "Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas," a new security initiative that he said would focus on the Western Hemisphere.



It didn't take long for California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his fiery social media team to weigh in on President Trump firing Kristi Noem on Thursday from the head of the Department of Homeland Security.

What they're saying:

"BYE GIRL!" Newsom shared on X from his press office account, racking up more than 10,000 likes in one hour.

But he didn't stop there.

He then posted a fake image of Noem sitting in a "MAGA Unemployment Line" in South Dakota.

And then another photo spread with a "Just Fired" frumpy frown.

In Spanish, Newsom wrote: "Goodbye Kristi Noem! You will go down in history as the most brazenly incompetent and cruel Secretary of Homeland Security in United States history. But, saying goodbye to you is not enough. Noem, Greg Bovino and Stephen Miller must be held accountable for terrorizing and endangering the American people."

Related article

Big picture view:

Trump terminated Noem after mounting criticism over her leadership of the department, including the handling of the administration’s immigration crackdown and disaster response.

Trump, who said he would nominate Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin in her place, made the announcement on social media after Noem faced a two-day grilling on Capitol Hill this week from GOP members as well as Democrats.

Noem’s departure marks a stunning turnaround for a close ally to the president who was tasked with steering his centerpiece policy of mass deportations.

But she appeared to increasingly become a liability for Trump, with questions arising over her spending at her department and over her conduct in the aftermath of the shooting deaths of two protesters in Minneapolis earlier this year.

What's next:

Trump said he’ll make Noem a "Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas," a new security initiative that he said would focus on the Western Hemisphere.