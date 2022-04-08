CA health dept. says people exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic no longer recommended to quarantine

article

People who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic will no longer be recommended to quarantine for any length of time, according to new guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

The updated guidance is consistent with recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, according to state health officials, and reflects that COVID's incubation period has shrunk to an average of two-three days.

"This updates the previous recommendation for a minimum five-day quarantine after exposure, regardless of symptoms," the health department said in a statement.

In addition, people who have contracted the virus in the previous 90 days will not be recommended to test, quarantine or be excluded from work if they are exposed to the virus but remain asymptomatic.

California's health department said these new work recommendations include exclusions and restrictions designed to protect both workers and the populations they serve.

The guidance also includes an updated definition for both "close contact" and "infectious period."

The state health department reminds getting the most out of your mask to stay safe and stop the spread of the disease with newer variants still out there. "The best masks for preventing COVID-19 include the N95, KN95 and KF94," health officials said.

"If you don't have access to one of these masks, wear a surgical mask or a surgical mask with a cloth mask on top," health officials said. "If you choose a fabric mask, opt for one with three or more cloth layers. No matter what kind of mask you wear, check the fit by avoiding gaps above the nose or on the sides."

Advertisement

KTVU contributed to this report.