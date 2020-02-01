New site helps California workers displaced by COVID-19 find jobs

New site helps California workers displaced by COVID-19 find jobs

As Americans face shutdowns, layoffs and reduced working hours, state unemployment systems are being strained with the number of first-time unemployment claims surging historic highs of more than 6 million claims nationwide through March 28th and more than 878,000 claims in California.

Feds: Man intentionally derailed LA train near hospital ship

Feds: Man intentionally derailed LA train near hospital ship

A train engineer intentionally drove a speeding locomotive off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspicious about the presence of a Navy hospital ship docked there to help during the coronovirus crisis, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

How did woman in Solano County get coronavirus?

How did woman in Solano County get coronavirus?

Public health officials said they can find no connection between the infected woman and passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated to the base from where the ship was docked in Japan.