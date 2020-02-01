Masks auctioned off for $25,000+ during coronavirus pandemic
Pallets of masks that were once government surplus have been auctioned off for tens of thousands of dollars amid the coronavirus pandemic and states are in a fierce battle to get them in the hands of first responders.
Small businesses in California get 1-year reprieve on sales taxes
The State of California is offering some relief for small businesses struggling to survive during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Church vs. coronavirus: California pastor says stay-at-home orders violate freedom of religion
This is not the only coronavirus-vs.-church battle of its kind being waged.
New site helps California workers displaced by COVID-19 find jobs
As Americans face shutdowns, layoffs and reduced working hours, state unemployment systems are being strained with the number of first-time unemployment claims surging historic highs of more than 6 million claims nationwide through March 28th and more than 878,000 claims in California.
Outpouring of support for family struggling in their battle against COVID-19
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the state has more than 9,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 215 people have died from the new coronavirus. Governor Newsom said 774 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, a 16% increase from the previous day.
Feds: Man intentionally derailed LA train near hospital ship
A train engineer intentionally drove a speeding locomotive off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspicious about the presence of a Navy hospital ship docked there to help during the coronovirus crisis, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
With California schools closed for academic year, greater emphasis on distance learning
Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed on Wednesday that schools across the state will stay closed for the academic school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but classes are still in session just online.
How did woman in Solano County get coronavirus?
Public health officials said they can find no connection between the infected woman and passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated to the base from where the ship was docked in Japan.
Students at UC Davis, community colleges affected by coronovirus outbreak
Officials said there is no connection with the UC Davis students and the woman in Solano County who is the first case of an individual in the U.S. for whom officials do not know the source of illness.
California monitoring 8,400 people for coronavirus
The patient is the first possible COVID-19 case of "community spread" transmission, the Center for Disease Control said.
Gov. Newsom: 28 positive coronavirus cases in California
California officials said the person is a resident of Solano County, northeast of San Francisco, and is getting medical care in Sacramento County.
California wedding boutique suffers from coronavirus fallout
Angela Jourdan, Enchanted Bridal Boutique owner, says brides getting married this year should not put off ordering their gowns.
Mother and daughter headed back to Peninsula following coronavirus quarantine
A mother and daughter from the Peninsula started driving home to the Bay Area on Tuesday after they were quarantined in Southern California because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus case confirmed in Southern California
An evacuee from China has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been isolated at a San Diego hospital.
Apple temporarily closes stores in China amid virus outbreak
The iPhone maker said in a statement it was closing stores, corporate offices and contact centers in China until Feb. 9 “out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts."