Cal falcon egg hatches, bird lovers eagerly await more chicks on livestream

Most births aren't livestreamed to a global audience. But the hatching of the falcon chicks atop UC Berkeley's Campanile tower are no ordinary affair.

The first egg of falcon parents, Annie and Lou, hatched Monday afternoon, a little earlier than predicted. On Tuesday morning, the fluffy white chick was hovering over its unhatched siblings.

Biologists predict the other three eggs will hatch during the daylight hours on Tuesday, and possibly into Wednesday.

The entire hatching event is being shown for free on the giant outdoor screen Tuesday at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive in partnership with experts from Cal Falcons.

Hatch Day 2023 begins at 9 a.m. in front of the screen near the corner of Oxford and Addison streets, where hundreds of people are expected to stop by until 7 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, a livestreamed Q&A with Cal Falcons biologists Sean Peterson and Lynn Schofield will start at 2 p.m. and give Berkeley falcons fans around the world the chance to ask their questions as they simultaneously watch activity in the nest.