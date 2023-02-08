Cal removes 'Moses' from philosophy building due to namesake's racist views

UC Berkeley has taken the name off one of its buildings because its namesake had racist views, officials said.

Crews took down the lettering of Moses Hall on Tuesday which is named after former history professor Bernard Moses.

Graduate students and faculty conducted a review of Moses' work and concluded that he believed indigenous populations in Latin America were genetically inferior.

A new name has not been chosen yet.

The building houses the philosophy department and other programs.

Five buildings on campus have lost their name over similar circumstances.