California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife closes wildlife areas in Napa, Solono Counties due to fires

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday the closure of some wildlife areas in Napa and Solano counties due to the Hennessy and LNU Lightning Complex fires.

Knoxville and Cedar Roughs wildlife areas in Napa County and Putah Creek Wildlife Area in Solano County have been closed by the CDFW until further notice, officials said.

The areas are closed to all public uses including hunting and hiking.

Officials said the A Zone deer hunt season, dove hunt season and the fall wild turkey hunt season will be closed for the remainder of the year.

