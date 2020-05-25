California gives the OK for churches to reopen with limited capacity

California released new guidance on Monday for houses of worship to resume in-person services.

The state has finally given clearance for churches to reopen, but it's up to county public health departments to give the approval for in-person religious services and cultural ceremonies to resume.

Now California's new guidance does not allow worship services to resume right away. It does, however, recommend that places of worship continue online services for those vulnerable to COVID-19, including older adults and those with comorbidities.

Once churches are given the ok from their county health department, they must limit attendance to 25% of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower. The limitation needs to be in effect for the first 21-days.

"Upon 21-days, the California Department of Public Health, in consultation with county Departments of Public Health, will review and assess the impact of those imposed limits on public health and provide further direction as part of a phased-in restoration of activities in places of worship," the state said.

Among the many requirements outlined by the state, worshippers have to wear face masks and there is no sharing of prayer books and no passing of the collection plate.

Health officials maintain that houses of worship are hotbeds for COVID-19 infection, even with social distancing measures in place.

California health experts say convening in those settings carries a relatively higher risk for transmission, hospitalization, and death, especially among more vulnerable populations.