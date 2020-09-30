California governor vetoes bill to help displaced workers

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have guaranteed most laid-off hospitality workers would be first in line to get their jobs back once those industries begin rehiring.

When Newsom ordered people to stay home because of the coronavirus, California's airports, hotels, event centers and janitorial services had to lay off many of their low-wage, mostly Latino, workers.

The bill would have required the companies to offer those workers their jobs back once they begin rehiring.

Newsom said late Wednesday that the bill is too broad and too onerous on employers. The bill was a priority for the state's powerful labor unions.

