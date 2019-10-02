Gov. Newsom signs slate of new gun regulations
The package includes five bills that will strengthen gun violence restraining orders, which are judicial orders prohibiting gun possession for people determined to be at risk of harming themselves or others.
California to end its use of for-profit, private prisons
California has been at the forefront of resisting President Donald Trump's efforts to deport those who are in the country illegally and has a so-called sanctuary state law that restricts police from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement actions.
Governor Newsom provides update on utility power shutdown
Governor Gavin Newsom is at the California State Operations Center and is providing an update into the Public Safety Power Shutdown.
Governor Newsom: Trump 'corrupt,' should be removed
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has all the evidence to believe "completely corrupt" President Donald Trump should be removed from office by Congress, but with Republicans in control of the U.S. Senate he says the best way to boot Trump from the White House is at the ballot box.
California asks President Trump for housing vouchers to aid homeless
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday asked President Donald Trump to approve more housing vouchers as Trump’s administration weighs in on the most populous state’s massive homelessness problem.
Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills
With the two-year anniversary of the North Bay firestorm a week away, 22 wildfire bills were signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports they address prevention and response, plus oversight of PG&E.
Trump says San Francisco used to be a great city, Pelosi should focus on her own district
In a fiery impromptu news conference in the Oval Office, President Trump railed against San Francisco Congresswoman and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for leading the impeachment inquiry, adding that she should worry more about her own district. Pelosi said the president is scared and is trying to divert attention.