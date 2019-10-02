Gov. Newsom signs slate of new gun regulations

The package includes five bills that will strengthen gun violence restraining orders, which are judicial orders prohibiting gun possession for people determined to be at risk of harming themselves or others. 

California to end its use of for-profit, private prisons

California has been at the forefront of resisting President Donald Trump's efforts to deport those who are in the country illegally and has a so-called sanctuary state law that restricts police from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement actions.

Governor Newsom: Trump 'corrupt,' should be removed

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has all the evidence to believe "completely corrupt" President Donald Trump should be removed from office by Congress, but with Republicans in control of the U.S. Senate he says the best way to boot Trump from the White House is at the ballot box.

Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills
With the two-year anniversary of the North Bay firestorm a week away, 22 wildfire bills were signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports they address prevention and response, plus oversight of PG&E.