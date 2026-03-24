California gubernatorial debate at USC canceled at last minute: Here's why

The Brief The University of Southern California canceled its gubernatorial debate on Tuesday night. In a statement, the USC Center for the Political Future defended its methodology and criteria that determined the debate field. Democratic candidates, state Superintendent Tony Thurmond, former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former state Controller Betty Yee and former Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera, criticized organizers for excluding them, noting they are all candidates of color.



The University of Southern California canceled its gubernatorial debate on Tuesday night, less than 24 hours before six candidates were scheduled to take the stage amid uproar over its exclusion of every candidate of color.

The debate was scheduled to air on ABC stations around the state.

‘Significant distraction’

In a statement, the USC Center for the Political Future defended its methodology and criteria that determined the debate field.

"We recognize that concerns about the selection criteria for tomorrow’s gubernatorial debate have created a significant distraction from the issues that matter to voters," the university wrote on Monday. "Unfortunately, USC and KABC have not been able to reach an agreement on expanding the number of candidates at tomorrow’s debate. As a result, USC has made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s debate and will look for other opportunities to educate voters on the candidates and issues."

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Six candidates invited

Six candidates were invited to the debate: former Fox News commentator Steve Hilton, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, former Congresswoman Katie Porter, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, Rep. Eric Swalwell and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Four candidates excluded

Democratic candidates, state Superintendent Tony Thurmond, former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former state Controller Betty Yee and former Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera, criticized organizers for excluding them, noting they are all candidates of color.

The organizers have denied that claim, and instead pointed to polling numbers and fundraising.

How the candidates are polling

A Berkeley IGS poll from last week shows Republicans Hilton (17%) and Bianco (16%) leading the pack.

They are followed by Swalwell and Porter (13%), Steyer (10%), followed by Becerra (5%), Mahan and Villaraigosa (4%), then Thurmond and Yee (1%).

The critics of the debate also raised concerns about the inclusion of Mahan – the favorite of billionaire techies – despite his polling in the single digits.

Blowback from lawmakers

The blowback escalated on Monday, when state legislative leaders, including Democratic Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas and President pro Tem of the California Senate Monique Limon, wrote a letter to USC saying, in part: "If USC does not do the right thing, we call on California voters to boycott this debate. If the university will not give voters a fair shot at evaluating everyone running for governor, voters should find other ways to learn about the candidates."

A number of political scientists sent a letter to USC’s president defending Christian Grose, the professor who crafted the criteria for the debate.

"What Professor Grose has faced, however, is not substantive or methodological debate," the letter read. "Attacks and insinuations from members of the political classes include completely baseless allegations of election-rigging, inconsistency, bias, and data manipulation. These are harmful character assassinations, not substantive debate."

KTVU and FOX11 hosted the last gubernatorial debate on Feb. 3.