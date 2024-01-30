California lawmakers push to protect kids from social media addiction

California lawmakers and the Attorney General on Monday unveiled a bill, which they described as landmark legislation that would protect children from social media addiction. If it passes, it would be the first such law in the nation.

State Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, introduced SB 976, alongside AG Rob Bonta at a news conference in Oakland.

Under SB 976, online platforms would be barred from sending an addictive social media feed to a minor without the consent of the youth’s parent or guardian. The bill would also prohibit a social media platform from sending notifications to minors during overnight hours and during the school day without the consent of a parent or guardian.

"Social media companies have designed their platforms to addict users, especially our kids. Countless studies show that once a young person has a social media addiction, they experience higher rates of depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem," Skinner said in a statement. "We’ve waited long enough for social media companies to act. SB 976 is needed now to establish sensible guardrails so parents can protect their kids from these preventable harms."

The introduction of SB 976 comes two days before the U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a bipartisan hearing with five Big Tech CEOs on "their failure to protect children online."

The legislation also follows a major lawsuit filed in Oakland by California and dozens other states against Meta over deceptive features in Facebook and Instagram that hook teens and harm their mental health.

Research also shows that youth are particularly susceptible to psychologically manipulative algorithms that induce young users to compulsively spend time on platforms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that children in the U.S. spend between 6 to 14 hours per day in front of a screen, with much of that time viewing social media content.

To date, New York is the only other state to introduce legislation similar to SB 976.