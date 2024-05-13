Mississippi triple-murder suspect shot and killed by Arizona trooper

A Mississippi triple-murder suspect who was in eastern Arizona on Monday was shot and killed by a trooper.

At around 7:30 a.m. on May 13, troopers were told there was a possible sighting of a man in the Safford area who was wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Mississippi that happened the day before.

DPS detectives, deputies from the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Clifton Police Department worked to find the suspect.

Within a few hours, at around 10:17 a.m., the suspect was seen on US 191 between Morenci and Clifton. Authorities stopped the suspect and that's when he reportedly got out of his car with a gun.

Ivory James Welch III was shot and killed.

"No law enforcement personnel from any agency were injured. The AZDPS Major Incident Division is investigating the incident," said Arizona DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews.

Police in Ridgeland, Mississippi say Welch killed three people, including his mother, on Mother's Day.

No more information is available.

Ivory James Welch III

Map of the area where the suspect was killed: