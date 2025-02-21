California man convicted of beating victim to death with his own walker

article

A jury convicted a man of first-degree murder for beating a 59-year-old man to death with his own walker in Stockton over a perceived slight in 2023, prosecutors said.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced the verdict Thursday against Walter Green, who was 18 when he killed Loren Faria on April 19, 2023 at a bus station in downtown Stockton.

Green encountered Faria at a San Joaquin Regional Transit District station and accused him of inappropriate behavior. Green lured Faria to a secluded area under false pretenses and unleashed what prosectors called a ferocious assault, stomping on Faria's face and striking him approximately 15 times with Faria's walker.

Faria's body was found in the 200 block of North Sutter Street.

Killer has no remorse

Prosecutors said Green later confessed to the attack, saying Faria deserved to die. After the killing, Green discarded his bloody clothing in an attempt to eliminate evidence.

Prosecutors said Green displayed no remorse, saying he'd repeat the killing if given the opportunity.

According to an autopsy, Faria suffered extensive blunt force trauma, including multiple skull fractures, facial lacerations, broken ribs, and severe brain injuries, with the cause of death ruled as blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

Just hours after Faria's body was found, Green was arrested in the 1200 block of Doray Court after police received a report of a family disturbance at a residence. Police arrested Green after he allegedly tried stabbing a girl with a knife at that residence. The girl was not injured.

Green is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21 in San Joaquin County Superior Court.