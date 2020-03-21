California National Guard deployed to assist food banks during virus pandemic

The California National Guard is being deployed to help food banks during the statewide stay at home order.

Governor Gavin Newsom called on the California National Guard to complete a short deployment. About 500 guard members are asked to help with the shortage of volunteers at food banks.



The deployment started Friday in Sacramento County. Personnel and equipment were sent to a food bank distribution warehouse. The administration is partnering with NextDoor to get information out to communities.



The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano said they’re hoping for a commitment from the National Guard by early next week.



The East Bay food bank is dealing with more volunteer cancelations because of coronavirus concerns. They don’t have a shortage yet, but can always use help from people with more specialized skills.



“Class A and B drivers which would be extremely helpful because we have a few people on staff with those license specifications,” said Communications Director Lisa Sherrill.



Sherrill said she’s grateful for help from guard members, but does have her concerns.

“Once people hear the National Guard might be helping or that they are helping, they think we don’t need community volunteers and that’s not true we still need community volunteers to help us.”



For now, enough volunteers signed up to put together food boxes at the Concord warehouse for people who need it most.



“All of us were in our homes by ourselves we want to do something to help people,” said volunteer Sally Zonover.



If you’re interested in volunteering or making a financial donation, head to www.foodbankccs.org.