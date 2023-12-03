These are California's places with the lowest of cost of living: study

Expand / Collapse search

By Alexa Mae Asperin
LOS ANGELES - While it's no surprise that the cost of living in California is exorbitantly high, there are a few towns and neighborhoods that are considered to be "reasonably priced," according to a new study. 

Niche recently released its "2023 Places with the Lowest Cost of Living in California" list to figure out which places were more affordable than others in the Golden State. 

Analysts took multiple factors into consideration, including a location's housing, food, and gas costs, as well as median tax rates to figure out the overall affordability and relative cost of living of an area.

Here are the top 50 places in California with the "cheapest" cost of living, according to Niche:

  1. Desert Edge
  2. Big River
  3. Alturas
  4. Upper Lake
  5. East Valley
  6. Oasis
  7. Lenwood
  8. Burney
  9. Ridgecrest
  10. Morada
  11. China Lake Acres
  12. Needles
  13. Gerber
  14. Barstow
  15. Mojave
  16. Blythe
  17. Orosi
  18. West Park
  19. Taft Heights
  20. Coalinga
  21. Nice
  22. Holtville
  23. Taft
  24. Strathmore
  25. Johnstonville
  26. Sky Valley
  27. Calipatria
  28. Lakeport
  29. Susanville
  30. Farmersville
  31. Golden Hills
  32. Earlimart
  33. South Taft
  34. Calwa
  35. Easton
  36. Portola
  37. Avenal
  38. Corcoran
  39. Soulsbyville
  40. Cutler
  41. Lankershim
  42. South Oroville
  43. Ivanhoe
  44. Mi-Wuk Village
  45. Goshen
  46. California City
  47. Ford City
  48. Shackelford
  49. Yreka
  50. Heber

