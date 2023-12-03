These are California's places with the lowest of cost of living: study
LOS ANGELES - While it's no surprise that the cost of living in California is exorbitantly high, there are a few towns and neighborhoods that are considered to be "reasonably priced," according to a new study.
Niche recently released its "2023 Places with the Lowest Cost of Living in California" list to figure out which places were more affordable than others in the Golden State.
Analysts took multiple factors into consideration, including a location's housing, food, and gas costs, as well as median tax rates to figure out the overall affordability and relative cost of living of an area.
Here are the top 50 places in California with the "cheapest" cost of living, according to Niche:
- Desert Edge
- Big River
- Alturas
- Upper Lake
- East Valley
- Oasis
- Lenwood
- Burney
- Ridgecrest
- Morada
- China Lake Acres
- Needles
- Gerber
- Barstow
- Mojave
- Blythe
- Orosi
- West Park
- Taft Heights
- Coalinga
- Nice
- Holtville
- Taft
- Strathmore
- Johnstonville
- Sky Valley
- Calipatria
- Lakeport
- Susanville
- Farmersville
- Golden Hills
- Earlimart
- South Taft
- Calwa
- Easton
- Portola
- Avenal
- Corcoran
- Soulsbyville
- Cutler
- Lankershim
- South Oroville
- Ivanhoe
- Mi-Wuk Village
- Goshen
- California City
- Ford City
- Shackelford
- Yreka
- Heber
To see the full study, tap or click here.