California recall election results: See state and county totals

It's Election Day in California and millions of residents are deciding whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Voters are also selecting who they would want to replace him should a majority answer yes to the recall question.

Millions of voters have already turned in their ballots by mail or voted at some early polling sites. Tuesday, Sept. 14 is the final day to participate in the election.

KTVU will have live updates as voting results get released across the state. Follow below to see whether the recall succeeds or fails as well as who are the top five choices to replace Newsom.

Plus, get the results from all of California's 58 counties and see who are the leading candidates in each one.

California recall election: live statewide results

California recal election: results from 58 individual counties