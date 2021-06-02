Newsom to face recall election on Sept. 14
California has scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The date was set after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot.
Newsom sues his secretary of state to get party affiliation on recall ballot
The lawsuit against Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a fellow Democrat, came after Newsom’s campaign failed to file the appropriate paperwork.
California Democrats reportedly seek to alter recall laws again
Democrats want the option to speed things up to take advantage of what they see as favorable conditions for Newsom.
Newsom to face recall election after state verifies 1.7M signatures against governor
Only 43 people withdrew their names from the petition, but there were still more than enough signatures to meet the 1.5 million threshold.
County clerks: Don't hold Newsom recall before mid-September
California's county elections officials are urging the lieutenant governor not to schedule the expected recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom before mid-September.
Timing of Newsom recall election still in flux
It's near certain Newsom will face a special election this year, but the question now, is when? Many analysts have estimated a November election, but now an earlier timeline is being floated.
California's largest state worker union OKs $1 million to fight Newsom recall
California's largest state worker union approved a $1 million donation Wednesday to help Gov. Gavin Newsom fight the recall in an emergency vote that some members said would cause friction in the union amid a leadership shakeup.