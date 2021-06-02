Newsom to face recall election on Sept. 14

California has scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The date was set after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot.

Timing of Newsom recall election still in flux

It's near certain Newsom will face a special election this year, but the question now, is when? Many analysts have estimated a November election, but now an earlier timeline is being floated.