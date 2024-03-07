California regulator to vote on another PG&E rate increase

The California Public Utilities Commission is expected to vote on Thursday on a new proposal that would add another fixed charge to electric bills.

Pacific Gas and Electric said customers would see a $4 to $6 increase in their bills and that's in addition to rate hikes put into place this year.

The additional charge is to pay for some safety upgrades made in 2022.

Regulators are expected to vote on the change in today's meeting that starts at 11 a.m.

The public can comment on the proposal in person or by phone. More information can be found here.