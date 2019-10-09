Car crashes in Santa Rosa may be PG&E outage related
Parts of Sonoma County were without power Wednesday night for nearly 24 hours. Drivers appeared to struggle with intersections as Santa Rosa police responded to 10 car crashes from people failing to yield. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports winds remained calm as the uncertainty of the PG&E emergency power shutoffs continue.

PG&E power shutoffs further delayed in the South Bay
Portions of Santa Clara County, including San Jose's Alum Rock neighborhood, are expected to go dark sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. KTVU's Azenith Smith talked to residents about the potential PG&E blackout and winds that have not yet materialized.