PG&E power-outage related school closures list
Alameda County:
PG&E Shutoff: Power restored to 228K customers, 510K still without
Restorations have begun for some of the 738,000 PG&E customers who lost power across the Bay Area and other parts of Northen California. At a Thursday evening news conference, the utility said 31% (228,000) of customers had power restored.
Bay Area residents hit with internet service provider outages during utility power shutoff
The power outages across the Bay Area are also blamed for cable and internet outages for customers outside of the power shutoff zones. KTVU has learned Xfinity services are down in 34 counties leaving many more people frustrated
Officials with PG&E provide an update on the 'Public Safety Power Shutoff'
Gusts topping 75 mph raked the San Francisco Bay Area, and relatively small fires broke out around the state amid a bout of dry, windy weather.
Thousands remain without power in Sonoma as PG&E inspections begin
The process of inspecting all the energy lines and restoring power in Sonoma County is being described as painstaking. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports as of early Thursday evening thousands of PG&E customers still do not have power.
Governor Newsom provides update on utility power shutdown
Governor Gavin Newsom is at the California State Operations Center and is providing an update into the Public Safety Power Shutdown.
Anger builds over PG&E's decision to cut power to 700,000 customers
The ongoing PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff continues to cause frustration for business owners and elected officials. As the windy weather begins to subside, many are asking when their power will be restored so they can get back on track.
Tweet by city of Berkeley over PG&E outage sparks backlash
A tweet sent by the city of Berkeley telling people with medical needs to "use your own resources" in the event of a power outage has sparked an online backlash.
San Jose starts to see relief as PG&E restores power
Thousands of people in San Jose are set to see their electric service restored. KTVU's Jesse Gary reports from police headquarters where a news conference on the PG&E power shutoffs is expected.
Crews contain grass fire on San Bruno Mountain in Brisbane
Firefighters are at the scene of a three-alarm grass fire burning on San Bruno Mountain off of Guadalupe Canyon Parkway in Brisbane. As of 2:00 p.m., the fire is 5-acres and 100 percent contained.
Firefighting aircraft respond to quickly contain San Bruno Mountain Fire in Brisbane
Crews quickly gained the upper hand on a brush fire, late Thursday morning in rough terrain on San Bruno Mountain.
Timeline: When will PG&E turn off power in your area?
PG&E said the delayed outages began in the East Bay, South Bay and Santa Cruz County just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The process is expected to continue through midnight.
PG&E power shutoffs in the East Bay are underway
Team coverage of the PG&E emergency power shutoffs as the lights go out in parts of the East Bay.
Car crashes in Santa Rosa may be PG&E outage related
Parts of Sonoma County were without power Wednesday night for nearly 24 hours. Drivers appeared to struggle with intersections as Santa Rosa police responded to 10 car crashes from people failing to yield. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports winds remained calm as the uncertainty of the PG&E emergency power shutoffs continue.
PG&E power shutoffs further delayed in the South Bay
Portions of Santa Clara County, including San Jose's Alum Rock neighborhood, are expected to go dark sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. KTVU's Azenith Smith talked to residents about the potential PG&E blackout and winds that have not yet materialized.
CHP: PG&E worker shot at in Colusa County
A PG&E worker was shot at Tuesday evening in Colusa County, according to California Highway Patrol.
Latest court documents show PG&E ineffective in completing tree trimming and vegetation management projects
“If PG&E had spent the money we gave them on trimming the trees and maintaining the power lines safely, we wouldn’t be in this position,” said Mark Toney, the executive director of The Utility Reform Network or TURN.
Cal Fire takes extra steps to ensure PG&E power outages won't slow response times
The planned PG&E power outage has everyone coming up with contingency plans, including Cal Fire.
Cal Fire takes extra steps to ensure power outages won't slow response times
The planned power shutdowns have everyone coming up with contingency plans, including Cal Fire. Ann Rubin reports.