California school board president resigns after 'dirty Santa' party with student

The president of the Claremont Unified school board resigned his post over the weekend after allegations that high school students attended a holiday party at his home that featured alcohol, partially clothed men dressed as elves and a "dirty Santa," the Daily Bulletin reported.

Steven Llanusa’s resignation is effective immediately.

The Dec. 3 holiday party was a fundraiser for the Claremont High School choir, where teenagers performed.

According to parents’ allegations, students were offered alcohol and exposed to "inappropriate behavior," including scantily-clad male dancers – some were elves and one was a "dirty Santa" – the newspaper reported. Police are investigating the incident.

Claremont Educational Foundation board member Rachel Forester told the Daily Bulletin that Llanusa’s resignation was "the very best thing to happen."

"I think (Llanusa) is a decent person and made a really poor decision that is going to cost him," Forester said.

One photo in particular is making rounds on social media showing a group of shirtless men playfully flexing at a party.

In the other photo – also on social media – a group of students appeared to sing carols in front of a holiday-themed setup. For officials with the Claremont Unified School District as well as parents of the high school students, the allegations of male strippers making grand entrances around underage teens were no laughing matter.

On Friday, an emergency meeting was held to discuss the allegations surrounding the party.

Gabriel Lozano's daughter is in choir at Claremont High School. The dad was not happy with what allegedly went down at the party.

A parent who spoke during the meeting said her 16-year-old son stayed at Llanusa's home for four hours. The mom said her son didn't feel he could or should leave since a district school board member asked him to stay.

The school district said in a statement that the Claremont Police Department is now investigating the photos and the allegations.

In a statement, the district said it was notified of "inappropriate conduct" by adults toward some high school choir students at a private party and they are "taking these allegations extremely seriously."