California school locked down when stapler mistaken for gun

Officers responding to a report of a possibly armed person at a suburban Sacramento high school discovered it was a student with a stapler.

Elk Grove High School and an elementary school were locked down when the report came in Friday and officers from multiple agencies were called in to assist.

"During the course of the investigation, officers learned a student used a stapler as a prop to act out a scene from a movie. The stapler was open and the reporting party believed they saw a weapon," the Elk Grove Police Department said in a statement.

The department said the incident was turned over to school administration to address "as there was no criminal conduct identified as a part of this call for service."