California sea lion found with knife in face

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A sea lion on the Channel Islands was recently found with a knife in its face. Photo: Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute From: KTVU FOX 2

A sea lion in Southern California is recovering after a knife had been plunged deep into its face, according to wildlife authorities.

The sea lion was recently found on the Channel Islands with the blade protruding from its face, according to the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute.

It appears that the knife had not caused any major damage and the wound is expected to heal on its own, the wildlife institute said.

It's unclear how the animal was stabbed.

A volunteer with that group managed to delicately remove the knife that was "imbedded n the sea lion’s muzzle up to the handle." by using a hook attached to the end of a pole, the wildlife institute said on Facebook this week.

The volunteer used a pole, because the 400-pound mammal could have charged.

"Our volunteer pulled the hook blade straight and used slight upward presser to avoid cutting the sea lion as the blade came out of its face," the Facebook message said. "This sea lion now has a second chance at life."