California's Coastal Trail from Oregon to Mexico is now 70% complete

A 1,230-mile coastal trail covering the entire state of California is now 70% complete.

The California Coastal Trail is an interconnected public trail system being developed along the California coastline that will span from Oregon to Mexico.

The trail system is developed as close to the ocean as possible, and where feasible, within sight, sound, and smell of the ocean.

The California Coastal Commission released a detailed map Wednesday showing the long stretches where you can walk or bike along the shore.

Credit: The California Coastal Trail

For example runners, walkers and bikers can enjoy a 23-mile stretch from Newport Beach to Long Beach.

Unfortunately, there are still big gaps -- like through Camp Pendleton and Big Sur.

The agencies behind the plan hope to build a bridge.

The California Coastal Trail is considered a braided network, meaning there can be parallel routes that accommodate different experiences, such as a sandy beach route for beach visitors, a bluff-top dirt hiking path providing scenic views, and a paved path for bikers, wheelchair users, and people needing firmer footing.

