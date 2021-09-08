California's grid operator extends flex alert to Thursday due to hot weather

article

Citing hot weather as the reason, California's grid operator has extended a statewide flex alert for a second day on Thursday.

California Independent System Operator is once again asking consumers to voluntarily conserve energy from the hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A flex alert had already been called for the same hours and is in effect on Wednesday.

The above-normal temperatures are expected to put a strain on the power grid.

Inland parts of the Bay Area have reached triple digits for the past few days. Cal ISO says use of air conditioning is the primary trigger of these flex alerts.

Consumers are advised to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and avoid use of major appliances during the hours of the flex alert.

For more information, click here.