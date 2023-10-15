Caltrans: Dumbarton Bridge to close for 4 nights in Oct., Nov.

Caltrans has announced that the eastbound lanes of the Dumbarton Bridge will be closed for four nights this October and upcoming November to complete a road repaving project.

The eastbound lanes will be closed off between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.

Caltrans says signs will be up in the area to help direct drivers along the closure.

Westbound lanes will remain open.

The agency recommends using the San Mateo Bridge Highway 237 and Calaveras Boulevard for detours.