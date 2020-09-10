Camp for children with cancer in left scarred by Butte County wildfire

article

A summer camp dedicated to families affected by childhood cancer was nearly destroyed in a wildfire that raced through three counties in northern California.

The explosive North Complex West Zone, formerly known as the Bear Fire, tore through 70,000 acres and consumed everything in its wake. Fire officials estimate 2,000 structures were either leveled or damaged in the wildfire.

The North Complex West Zone, formerly known as the Bear Fire, left Camp Okizu, a camp for child cancer patients, badly damaged. Expand

Camp Okizu, which has long been a place for children with cancer and their families to find solace and healing, was left scarred by the wildfire.

The fire had been burning for weeks in the Plumas National Forest before it stretched into Berry Creek, right on the edge of Oroville.

Unfortunately, Camp Okizu was in the fire's path.

Officials with the organization said Wednesday morning on its website that the town was under an evacuation order and there was some damage in the area. Then almost 10 hours later, Okizu's interim executive director Suzie Randall shared the unfortunate news.

"We are heartbroken to let you know that we were notified today that there has been significant fire damage to our beloved Camp Okizu at Berry Creek. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage, and once we can get up to camp we will know more." — - Suzie Randall

KTVU camera crews were in the area Thursday morning photographed what was left of Camp Okizu. Most structures at the campsite were wiped out with a few still standing.

The North Complex West Zone, formerly known as the Bear Fire, destroyed a Camp Okizu, a camp for child cancer patients. (Photographer: Keith Crook)

The organization said it will be continuing with virtual camps for the fall and has not yet provided information on long-term plans.

Fire officials said three people were killed in the North Complex West Zone, which is one of several wildfires that make up the North Complex Fire.