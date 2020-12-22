Campbell police have new therapy puppy

A 10-week-old puppy is the newest addition to the Campbell Police Department.



Earlier this month, Ainsley joined the department as a therapy dog to help with community engagement and employee wellness.

The dog is named after a well-known family from Campbell and will partner with a records clerk for training.

The dog will then help comfort vicitims, witnesses and employees after traumatic incidents.

Ainsley is the first therapy dog to join a police department in Santa Clara County and officers say that she's already lightening the mood.

"I think right now wellness in law enforcement is a very big topic," said Capt. Ian White. "It's been a topic over the last year or so with our peace officers standards and training group. And we want to make sure that when we are putting people out in the field when we have people answering the phones in the office that they are in the best place mentally and physically that they can be."



Therapy dogs have been proven to help people cope with stress and exposure to traumatic incidents.

Police also say that Ainsley will be a tremendous ambassador for the department.

