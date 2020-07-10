Car crash sparks grass fire and closes Altamont Pass

article

Both directions of the Altamont Pass have reopened after an overnight crash sparked a grass fire in the Livermore area, said the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities reported that a pickup truck collided into the median, causing the fire on Interstate 580.

CHP issued a sig-alert and shut down both directions of the highway.

The Alameda County Fire Department called in additional firefighters because flames had jumped the freeway and started a vegetation fire.

The CHP was able to reopen lanes 3 and 4 in each direction, but there was still a traffic jam.

Authorities reopened all lanes just before 4 a.m.

People driving from Tracy to the East Bay were diverted at West Grant Line Road, while drivers going from Livermore to Tracy, were diverted at North Flynn Road.

