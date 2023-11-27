Car struck by gunfire in San Leandro freeway shooting

article

A vehicle was hit by gunfire during a shooting on Interstate 580 in San Leandro, but the driver was unharmed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue, according to the agency.

Officers from the CHP Hayward division responded to the shooting, and discovered a driver whose vehicle had been struck by a single round. Authorities said that the driver was not injured.

As of now, officers have not identified a suspect or the vehicle involved in the incident.