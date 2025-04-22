Carlos Santana hospitalized after suffering medical emergency before show

article

Bay Area guitar icon Carlos Santana was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency before a show in San Antonio.

His manager, Michael Vrionis, confirmed to KTVU that dehydration was the cause of Santana's medical emergency.

As a result, the 77-year-old is under observation in Texas and doing well.

"It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed. Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration," Vrionis said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour."

In 2022, Santa collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, also blaming it on dehydration.

"Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all," he said after that incident on social media.

Santana's Oneness Tour 2025 has several dates through the rest of April, with his next stop on Wednesday in Sugar Land, Texas. It's unclear whether that date will be impacted.

Bay Area roots

Santana rose to fame in the late 1960s in the San Francisco Bay Area playing at the Fillmore.

Santana is known for his Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion sound, long before "world music" was a thing, according to his website.