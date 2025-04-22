Expand / Collapse search

Carlos Santana hospitalized after suffering medical emergency before show

Published  April 22, 2025 5:55pm PDT
CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Guitarist Carlos Santana of Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

    • Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency before his San Antonio show on Tuesday.
    • His manager said the guitar icon was dehydrated.
    • In 2022, the 77-year-old collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan due to dehydration.

SAN ANTONIO - Bay Area guitar icon Carlos Santana was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency before a show in San Antonio.

He was dehydrated, manager says

His manager, Michael Vrionis, confirmed to KTVU that dehydration was the cause of Santana's medical emergency.

As a result, the 77-year-old is under observation in Texas and doing well.

"It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed. Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration," Vrionis said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour."

Previous medical emergency

In 2022, Santa collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, also blaming it on dehydration.

"Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all," he said after that incident on social media.

Santana's Oneness Tour 2025 has several dates through the rest of April, with his next stop on Wednesday in Sugar Land, Texas. It's unclear whether that date will be impacted.

Bay Area roots

Santana rose to fame in the late 1960s in the San Francisco Bay Area playing at the Fillmore.

Santana is known for his Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion sound, long before "world music" was a thing, according to his website. 

The Source: Manager for Carlos Santana

