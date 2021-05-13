Celebrate International Hummus Day





For International Hummus Day we are celebrating the simple ingredients that make up the versatile dip and spread that many of us know and love.

Nearly 1 in 4 homes in the U.S. has stocked at least one hummus product in their fridge, and over the next five years the global market for hummus is expected to reach a value of more than $1 billion dollars according to recent reports.

Cookbook author Blanche Shaheen of "Feast in the Middle East" shares some recipes with us.



Traditional Hummus:

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas

1/3 cup tahini paste

1/3 cup lemon juice, or to taste

1 clove garlic, or to taste

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

Olive oil for drizzling



Directions:

Drain the chickpeas, reserving about 1/4 cup liquid. Place the chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, cumin and salt in a food processor and blend until smooth. If the hummus is too thick, add some of the reserved chickpea liquid until it reaches desired consistency. Drizzle with olive oil before serving



Hummus "Pizza"



1 large flatbread or prepared pizza crust (can use naan bread too)

1/3 cup hummus

2 tbsp feta cheese

2 tbsp chopped sundried tomatoes

2 tbsp pine nuts, toasted in a skillet

2 tbsp sliced olives

1/4 cup shredded basil leaves

Olive oil for drizzling



Heat the oven at 400 degrees, and place the pizza crust or flatbread in for about 10 minutes. Spread the crust with the hummus and top with the feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, pine nuts, and olives. Place back in the oven for about 5 more minutes. Garnish with the basil leaves and a drizzle of olive oil before serving. You can eat it warm or at room temperature.



Chocolate Hummus:

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1/3 cup sunflower seed butter

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract



2 tbsp plant milk (plus more if needed)

Advertisement



To a food processor, add the sunbutter and cocoa powder, placing the cocoa directly on top of the sunbutter. Drizzle the plant milk on top of the cocoa. Puree until smooth. Add in the maple syrup, puree until blended, then scrape down the bowl. Add the chickpeas and vanilla. Puree for 3 to 4 minutes, stopping the bowl to scrape down the bowl halfway through. Taste and blend in additional maple syrup or plant milk in 1 tbsp increments if you’d like the hummus sweeter or smoother. The hummus should be thick and creamy.