Chase Center passes city inspection after fatal concert fall, ready to host Warriors' opener

Chase Center is ready to host the Warriors home opener Thursday night after the Department of Building Inspection has given the venue the all clear following a pair of falls at a Sunday night concert. The venue has said it is safe and ready for Dubs fans.

The venue was inspected Thursday morning. DBI said Chase Center is compliant and as far as they're concerned, the issue is closed.

Concerns over a pair of falls at Sunday night's Phish concert continue to swirl around Chase Center. Concert goer Robert Moen witnessed both falls, and said in an interview Monday that he'd had deep concerns about someone falling after seeing the steep seating and stairs, and the relatively low glass barrier he estimated to be about three feet high.

"Which makes for a great view, you can sit and look through the glass and still see," said Moen. "You can stand up and there's no barrier in your way. But, it feels like a good view at the expense of safety."

Sunday night witnesses say one man jumped from an upper balcony area, and died. Another man reportedly slipped, and accidentally fell about 20 feet from a balcony, landing on another concert goer both men in that case were hospitalized.

Following those incidents a complaint was filed with San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection saying the guardrails were unsafe and some viewing areas were too steep.

DBI visited the site Thursday morning. "Two of our inspectors conducted a site inspection today, and found the area under investigation to be fully code complaint and we consider the issue closed," said DBI spokesman Patrick Hannan.

Chase Center released a statement reading in part, "The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection has completed its inspection of Chase Center and, as expected, has confirmed that the building is code-compliant and safe for occupancy... Chase Center is safe and has been since the day it opened."

Since the falls Sunday night, Chase Center has hosted country band Dan + Shay Wednesday night, with no reported incidents.

The Warriors home opener is Thursday night, and the Eagles are scheduled to play a concert at Chase Center Friday and Saturday nights.