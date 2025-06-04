Cheryl Cotton named WCCUSD superintendent

article

The Brief Cheryl Cotton will become the district's 11th superintendent on June 20, 2025 She succeeds Dr. Kenneth Hurst, who announced his retirement in October 2024.



Cheryl Cotton has been named the new superintendent of the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

The WCCUSD announced the decision on Wednesday night following a unanimous vote confirming Cotton’s appointment to the role.

She will become the district's 11th superintendent on June 20, 2025, and will occupy the role under a three-year contract. She is the first African-American woman to take the position.

Cotton is a graduate of the WCCUSD system and served for 14 years in the district as both a school principal and a Human Resources Director.

"I am honored to return to the community that shaped my educational journey and professional path," Cotton said. "Together, we will center equity, support student success, and uplift the voices of our families and educators to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive."

The backstory:

Cotton’s appointment follows an extensive nationwide search conducted by the school board and the search firm Leadership Associates, which engaged in more than 50 listening sessions with students, families, staff and community stakeholders to gather input on the qualities desired in the district’s next superintendent.

Cotton succeeds Dr. Kenneth Hurst, who announced his retirement in October 2024. Dr. Cynthia LeBlanc previously served as interim superintendent, and Dr. Kim Moses has most recently served as interim superintendent during the search period

Moses will return to her permanent role as the Associate Superintendent of Business Services.

