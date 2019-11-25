Chilling video shows barrage of gunfire in Union City, leaving two boys dead

The shooting deaths of two young boys, ages 11 and 14, outside a Union City elementary school was captured in chilling surveillance video.

Footage of the incident shows at least two shooters opening fire on a minivan parked at Searles Elementary School, killing the two boys inside— only identified as Sean and Kevin, in the barrage of bullets.

McKenzie Norman's home security cameras captured what happened on Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

"Like four, five bangs. And it was super loud that you could hear it echo in the sky," Norman recalled.

In the video, after gunfire erupts, the minivan tries to flee but crashes into a tree in the parking lot.

A memorial sits outside the school, honoring Kevin,11, and Sean, 14.

Chilling new video shows that at least two shooters opened fire on a minivan with two boys, ages 11 and 14, inside.

Advertisement

"It was really shocking knowing that they were just that young," Norman said. "Not even an adult yet, was really saddening."

Union City Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci spoke out about the tragedy and said, "We are heartbroken and outraged that the lives of and 11 and 14-year-old were taken away from their friends and their family."

Union City Police Lieutenant Steve Mendez said, "We have no idea if in fact they were targeted or if they were there to meet somebody"

Police said a motive is unclear and investigators are trying to build a timeline leading up to the shooting.

"We don't know how long these two juveniles were together. What they had been doing through the day and what led them to that actual parking lot," Mendez added.

Some people question why the two boys were out in the middle of the night.

"It doesn't matter what these kids were doing before. It doesn't matter what these kids had done in the past, they were kids," he said.