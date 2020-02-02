China finishes new hospital for virus patients as toll grows

article

China completed building a 1,000-bed hospital for treating victims of a new virus that has caused 362 deaths and more than 17,000 infections at home and abroad. Reopening of schools was also delayed in hardest-hit central Hubei province, where the specialized hospital was completed in just 10 days and a second hospital is under construction.

China's new totals come as other countries continued evacuating their citizens and imposed travel restrictions affecting Chinese or people who recently traveled in the country.

The World Health Organization said the number of confirmed cases will keep growing because thousands of specimens from suspected cases have yet to be tested.

