A viral food trend on TikTok will soon be part of Chipotle Mexican Grill's official menu and be available for online orders.

The popular restaurant announced the new Fajita Quesadilla, will be officially on the menu starting March 2.

This comes after a viral TikTok hack made by popular creators Keith Lee and Alexis Frost showing a Steak Quesadilla with Fajita veggies.

Chipotle also revealed five new Quesadilla combinations, and offer the fan-favorite honey vinaigrette dressing as a side option:

Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Chicken Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Barbacoa Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Carnitas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Sofritas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

(Photo courtesy of Bew-Global)

Additionally, Lee and Frost's culinary creations will be featured on the menu for a limited time called the "Keithadilla" and the "Fajita Quesadilla Hack."

Keithadilla Fajita Quesadilla with Steak On the Side: Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, and Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette

Fajita Quesadilla with Steak

On the Side: Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, and Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette

Fajita Quesadilla Hack Fajita Quesadilla with Steak On the Side: Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, and Sour Cream

Fajita Quesadilla with Steak

On the Side: Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, and Sour Cream

"I never could have imagined that I’d have my own menu item at Chipotle," Lee said in a press statement. "I’m blessed to be able to work with Alexis and Chipotle to answer the call from the TikTok community. In my opinion, the new Fajita Quesadilla dipped in the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette mixed with sour cream is a 10 out of 10."

(Photo courtesy of Bew-Global)

"The Fajita Quesadilla has been one of my favorite reviews I've done on TikTok," Frost added. "Collabing with Chipotle and Keith for this launch is a dream, and I'm so excited to play a part in making the Fajita Quesadilla an official menu item."