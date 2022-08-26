CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton

The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt.

Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of attempted murder and assault after shots were fired into the car of a man and his fiancée who were driving along Interstate Highway 580 and the bullet barely missed them.

Garrett Mason and his fiancé, Tina Do, were on their way to see their chiropractor on June 15, and ecounted their harrowing tale to KTVU.

There is also a federal case pending against Faison for allegedly selling guns without a license on Snapchat. His brother was also convicted on a gun charge in 2020, the Bay Area News Group reports.

CHP officers on Thursday also announced the arrest of Edwin Tobie Ill, 29, following a July 21 shooting on Interstate 680 north of Stone Valley Road.

The CHP says that Ill is the primary suspect of that Aug. 18 shooting. They accuse him of shooting at a person and a car several times, though no one suffered any injury.

During his arrest, the CHP said detectives seized several firearms as well as evidence of drug trafficking activity. CHP detectives booked III into Martinez Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon shooting at an occupied vehicle and various firearms-and narcotics-related violations.

"Public safety is the top priority of the CHP," Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan wrote on Facebook. "Freeway shootings are a serious crime, and the CHP fully investigates each incident."

Freeway shootings have plagued Bay Area freeways in the last couple of years – and making a dent in finding the perpetrators has been uncommon.

There were 144 freeway shootings in the Bay Area's nine counties in 2021 – with about 70% of those in Alameda and Contra Costa counties -- according to California Highway Patrol documents obtained by KTVU through a California Public Records request.

The CHP arrested suspects in 11% of last year's cases, the data shows.

If you have information, you are asked to call the CHP Investigation Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.