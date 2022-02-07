In 144 Bay Area freeway shootings last year, suspects arrested in 11% of cases

article

There were 144 freeway shootings in the Bay Area's nine counties in 2021, according to California Highway Patrol documents obtained through a California Public Records request.

Nearly 70% of those shootings occurred in the two East Bay counties of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, the data shows.

Some of the highest profile shootings include the shooting death of Jasper Wu, 2, along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland; a party bus shooting along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland that killed two young women; and the shooting death of a 29-year-old mother near the Bay Bridge toll plaza as she was on her way to a job interview.

The CHP arrested suspects in 11% of the cases, the data shows.

Here's a breakdown by county of freeway shootings in 2021:

64 in Alameda County

35 in Contra Costa County

21 in Solano County

12 in San Francisco

8 in Santa Clara County

3 in San Mateo County

1 in Sonoma County

In November, someone shot into a burgundy and gray SUV near the Bay Bridge toll plaza, killing the female passenger. A law enforcement source has identified her as Amani Morris, 29, of Oakland. They also say the shooting appears to have been delibera Expand

In October, Monnie Price Jr. died on westbound I-580 near the 98th Avenue on-ramp in Oakland when someone shot into his white, four-door sedan. The CHP have yet to announce any arrests in that case.

Four ambulances were called to assist with the fatal party bus shooting on May 18, 2021 in Oakland.

Interstate Highway 880 where Jasper Wu was shot and killed on Nov. 6, 2021

A husband and wife said someone shot at them on I-580 in Oakland. July 15, 2021