CHP chopper crew helps nab armed robbery suspects in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew helped police on the ground in Oakland locate three armed robbery suspects.
The pilot is heard commanding from above: "Keep your hands up! Hand up! Come down toward the police officers. Hands up. Walk down."
The crews on the ground and in the air found the trio hiding in a wooded area near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.
The suspects were wanted for an armed robbery in San Francisco.