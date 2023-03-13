Expand / Collapse search
CHP chopper crew helps nab armed robbery suspects in Oakland

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

CHP chopper crew helps nab armed robbery suspects

CHP chopper crew helps nab armed robbery suspects hiding near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew helped police on the ground in Oakland locate three armed robbery suspects.

The pilot is heard commanding from above: "Keep your hands up! Hand up! Come down toward the police officers. Hands up. Walk down."

The crews on the ground and in the air found the trio hiding in a wooded area near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. 

The suspects were wanted for an armed robbery in San Francisco. 

 