CHP fire shot at driver in stolen car who they say swerved into officers

A suspect in a stolen car allegedly swerved as if to hit a California Highway Patrol officer early Thursday morning in Hayward prompting him to fire off one shot at the fleeing silver Toyota, a spokesman said.

CHP officer Dustin Kennerly said that officers had been in the area of Tarman Avenue and Jackson Street about 2:30 a.m. on an unrelated traffic stop when a passerby told them that someone was passed out behind the wheel of a nearby car.

Officers ran the plate and discovered the Toyota had been stolen, Kennerley said, and so they put spike strips in front of it and drew their guns.

Officers tried to wake up the passed out driver and when he woke up, Kennerley said he appeared to drive toward them and swerve left into an officer.

"They ordered him out of the vehicle and he was not compliant," said Sgt. Roberto Iniguez.

The officer fired one shot but the driver took off.

Advertisement

During the encounter, Kennerley said that the officer either stepped on, or was hit by, the spike strip and suffered an injury that he was treated for at the scene.

Because of that injury, Kennerley said officers did not pursue the suspect.

