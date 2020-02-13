CHP Oakland takes BART assault suspect into custody, transit agency says

article

California Highway Patrol-Oakland have taken a BART assault suspect into custody Thursday evening, the transit agency says.

Earlier in the day, BART police released surveillance-camera images of the suspect who was being sought by police. They updated their Twitter account at 8:25 p.m. to say the man was in custody.

Police say the suspect allegedly attacked another passenger with a chain on a Daly City-bound train near Lake Merritt Station on Tuesday Feb. 11.

The attack happened at 6:09 p.m. after the suspect boarded the train at Coliseum Station and began speaking with a woman who was already onboard.

When the victim boarded the train at Fruitvale Station, the suspect began talking to both the male and female. The suspect punched the male in the face and the two got into a fight. Police say the suspect then hit the male with a chain and off-boarded the train at Lake Merritt Station.

Nothing was stolen from the victims.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement