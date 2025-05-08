Students targeting Chromebooks in dangerous TikTok challenge, schools warn

article

An East Bay school district is warning parents about a dangerous and destructive TikTok trend that officials say could cause serious burns or injuries.

‘Chromebook Challenge’

What we know:

The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District sent a letter to parents about the so-called "Chromebook Challenge," which encourages students to damage school-issued laptops by jamming metal objects, such as paperclips or pencils, into charging ports. The act can cause electrical shorts, sparks, or even fires.

The district said at least one school reported damage to an electrical outlet in a classroom as a result of similar vandalism.

Don't do it

What they're saying:

"We take this issue very seriously as it can not only result in the destruction of valuable school property, but more importantly, poses significant personal safety risks including the potential for electric shock, burns or other injuries," the district said in the letter.

A class in Roseville was also disrupted due to the viral challenge.

KCRA reported the incident occurred Wednesday at Wilson C. Riles Middle School, where both a Chromebook and the desk it was on were damaged.

School officials are urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of participating in harmful online trends.