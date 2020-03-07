Cinequest Film Festival ending early due to coronavirus advisory

article

One of the Bay Area's most popular film festivals is ending early because of the coronavirus.

The Cinequest Film Festival in the Silicon Valley was scheduled to run from March 3 to March 15.

But a spokeswoman told KTVU that the festival will wrap up tomorrow night, while rescheduling the second half of the festival for some time in the summer.

Organizers had earlier said they hoped not to make any scheduling changes, because of the popularity of the festival and the revenues that are generated each year.

But the festival decided to cut show the festival, in response to the health advisory from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department calling from large gatherings in the South Bay to be canceled or postponed.

Cinequest is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Organizers had expected as many as 150,000 people would attend the 2-week long event.

