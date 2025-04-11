List: Bay Area cities among most affected by inflation in 2025
OAKLAND, Calif. - Inflation rates have eased considerably with the Labor Department reporting a steady decline in March, resulting in the cost of some goods and services dropping amid recent tariffs.
Since inflation is different in U.S. cities, WalletHub took a closer look at the areas that are impacted the most in a new report.
What cities are most affected by inflation?
Dig Deeper: WalletHub listed its top cities impacted by inflation by comparing 23 major MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) using analytics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.
The personal finance website also made a comparison of the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which Bureau of Labor Statistics data is available to assess changes in inflation in the short and long term.
Top cities most affected by inflation
- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
- San Franciso-Oakland-Hayward, CA
- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Anchorage, AK
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL and Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA (Tied for 14th)
The Source: Information for this story was provided by WalletHub, which put together a report of the top cities affected by inflation using data related to the Consumer Price Index. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.