The Brief WalletHub released a study of the top cities impacted the most by inflation. Three cities in the Bay Area ranked first among locations hit the hardest by inflation. The report uses data connected to the Consumer Price Index for its findings.



Inflation rates have eased considerably with the Labor Department reporting a steady decline in March, resulting in the cost of some goods and services dropping amid recent tariffs.

Since inflation is different in U.S. cities, WalletHub took a closer look at the areas that are impacted the most in a new report.

What cities are most affected by inflation?

Dig Deeper: WalletHub listed its top cities impacted by inflation by comparing 23 major MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) using analytics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.

The personal finance website also made a comparison of the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which Bureau of Labor Statistics data is available to assess changes in inflation in the short and long term.

Top cities most affected by inflation

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD San Franciso-Oakland-Hayward, CA Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Anchorage, AK Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL and Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA (Tied for 14th)