City College of San Francisco heads to state championship, inspired by team's first deaf player

This Saturday, the City College of San Francisco football team will play for their first state championship since 2015. The Rams have overcome major obstacles including starting the season on Zoom. But, one player who has helped lead the team, has been defying the odds his entire life.

Calel Olicia-Aramboles plays running back and special teams for the Rams. He was born with congenital deafness. He is the Rams first deaf player, but for him, he’s just playing the sport he loves. "You know when I’m on the field, there’s like a calming that I experience," said Olicia-Aramboles. "I like the competition among my teammates, other teams, that feeling is just magical to me, it’s a wonderful feeling."

Olicia-Aramboles spoke with us via Zoom with the help of an American Sign Language interpreter. The running back’s hard work, determination and perseverance earning him the respect of his team and coaches. "He had obstacles that other players didn’t have and he overcame all of them, and became a leader in so many ways and that’s why we’re the team we are right now," said Jimmy Collins, the head coach of the Rams.

The team is on the verge of a perfect season—undefeated and headed to the state championship this weekend. Olicia-Aramboles suffered a shoulder injury several games ago that cut his season short. Even though he’s recovering from surgery out-of-state, he says he’s all in for the Rams. "Even though I’m not there physically, I’m definitely there in spirit," said Olicia-Aramboles. "I’m mentally there with my team, I’m watching every update I can find on social media, Twitter, live stream, you name it, I’m there as much as I can be from where I’m at."

As his team makes final preparations on the practice field, Olicia-Aramboles and his coaches say communication has never been an issue. Olicia-Aramboles wears a cochlear implant, interpreters stand on the sidelines, and coaches have developed their own hand signals for the offense. He made it clear: he does not see deafness as an obstacle. "It’s not so much about overcoming something," said Olicia-Aramboles. "I hope I’m a good example that you can set a goal and do everything you can to get to that goal. Doesn’t matter if you’re deaf or whatever, just go for it. Go for what you want and for sure don’t let other people hold you back."

Advertisement

Olicia-Aramboles said his goals are to earn a Division 1 scholarship and some day, play in the NFL. He wanted to leave this message for his team: "Go Rams."