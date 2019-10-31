Close call: Chunk of wood smashes through driver's windshield on I-80 in Richmond

A close call in Richmond Thursday morning after an object struck the windshield of a car driving on Interstate 80.

According to a tweet from Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the incident happened near the MacDonald Avenue exit.

It appears that a chunk of wood pierced the front windshield, narrowly missing the driver.

Authorities haven't said whether the incident was an accident or intentional, but said, however, the driver didn't sustain any injuries.